DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.81 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $103.43 million and $1.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

