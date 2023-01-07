Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.9 %

DRI opened at $146.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,057 shares of company stock worth $6,376,486. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.