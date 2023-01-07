DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $2.27 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $72.76 million and $52,882.30 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00013418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00431490 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.01666442 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.76 or 0.30476953 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,004,699 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.34079914 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53,790.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

