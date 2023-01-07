Day & Ennis LLC Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

