Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 19,886 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

