Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 8,828 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

