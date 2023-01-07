Day & Ennis LLC Invests $2.41 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000.

FALN opened at $25.13 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

