Day & Ennis LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

