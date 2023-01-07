Day & Ennis LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

