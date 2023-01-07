Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

