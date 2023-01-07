Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 168.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,311,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after buying an additional 112,547 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

