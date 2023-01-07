DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0440

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,123.34 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110185 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00201346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060638 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,885,932 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

