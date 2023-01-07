Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $66.84 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $66.84 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

