Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

