Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€191.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.1 %

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €184.58. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.