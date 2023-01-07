Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €19.78 ($21.04) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.83.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

