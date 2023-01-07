Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.94

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 207.94 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.75). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 310,813 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Devro alerts:

Devro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £516.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,814.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.80.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.