Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.94

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 207.94 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.75). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 310,813 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £516.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,814.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.80.
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
