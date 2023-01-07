Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

