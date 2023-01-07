Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ DFFN opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
