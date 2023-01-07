Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 59,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.