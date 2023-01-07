Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 59,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
