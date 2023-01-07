Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,760,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,944,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,639,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

