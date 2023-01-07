Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.56

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and traded as high as $41.28. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 1,236,057 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNUG. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

