DMG Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

