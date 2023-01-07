DMG Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

