DMG Group LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DMG Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $136.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

