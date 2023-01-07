DMG Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,684,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,196,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 703,000 shares of company stock worth $4,956,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

