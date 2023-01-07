DMG Group LLC Purchases 13,286 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.
Newell Brands Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
