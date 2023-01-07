DMG Group LLC Purchases 13,286 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

