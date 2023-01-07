DMG Group LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

