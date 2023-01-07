DMG Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,637 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

