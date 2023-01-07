DMG Group LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

