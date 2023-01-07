DMG Group LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DMG Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 383,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

