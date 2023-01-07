DMG Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.