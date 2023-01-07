DMG Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DMG Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $362.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

