Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $145.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.