Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $65,575.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyle Mcclure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Kyle Mcclure sold 6,945 shares of Dril-Quip stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $169,666.35.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $27.66 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $938.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

