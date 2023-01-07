Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 48,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Drone Aviation Stock Up 4.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.
About Drone Aviation
Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.
