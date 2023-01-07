Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.00 million-$338.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

