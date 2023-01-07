Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.