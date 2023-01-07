Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Duke Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

