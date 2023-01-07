Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Lowered to $95.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUOL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NYSE DUOL opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060,438.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,850 shares worth $3,488,774. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

