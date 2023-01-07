DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

