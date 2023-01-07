DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

