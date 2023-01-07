DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $12.32. DZS shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 58,084 shares.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DZS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 167,581 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

