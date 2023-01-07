EAC (EAC) Trading 58.6% Lower Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $3,290.44 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EAC has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00451619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01589726 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,502.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

