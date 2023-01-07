Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 415 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 57,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 22.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 134,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 803.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.