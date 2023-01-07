Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

