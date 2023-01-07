Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.63.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
