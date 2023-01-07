Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

