ECOMI Price Hits $0.0008 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $223.87 million and approximately $530,414.44 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.01673009 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.90 or 0.30484004 BTC.

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.