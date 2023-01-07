Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $68.73 Average PT from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Edison International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.