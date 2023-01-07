Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $578.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.48 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $420.73 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.43. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

