ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $64.83 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. ELIS has a market cap of $64.83 million and $992.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041244 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32414412 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.